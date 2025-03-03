PUTRAJAYA: All Department of Environment (DOE) enforcement officers will don new uniforms starting this month, announced its director-general Datuk Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar.

Wan Abdul Latiff said the new uniform design had received approval from the Prime Minister’s Department’s Ceremonial and International Conference Secretariat Division (BUIPA) in March 2023.

“The introduction of the new uniforms aligns with efforts to enhance service delivery and reinforce DOE’s identity as an enforcement agency.

“This move marks a step forward in strengthening DOE’s credibility in carrying out its enforcement duties,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the DOE remains committed to enhancing enforcement through strategic collaborations with various agencies while fostering a culture of environmental preservation and conservation at both stakeholder and community levels.

To safeguard environmental preservation, he said the DOE’s short- and long-term plans include finalising Phase 2 amendments to the Environmental Quality Act 1974, enhancing the Operational Directive for Enforcement Operations (ATOP), and strengthening enforcement training cooperation with agencies such as the Royal Malaysia Police.