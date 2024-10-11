Dolphin carcass found near hotel in Teluk Bahang

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang Fisheries Department has confirmed the discovery of a dolphin carcass found stranded on the shore near a hotel in Teluk Bahang near here last Thursday.

Its director, Zarina Zainuddin, said the carcass was likely washed ashore by the tides, eventually ending up on the beach around 1 pm.

“Upon inspection, the stranded dolphin was identified as a Finless Porpoise, a species that can grow between 1.5 to 2 metres in length and weigh between 45 and 75 kilogrammes,“ she said when contacted.

She added that the dolphin’s death might have been caused by injuries from a ship collision, entanglement in fishing nets, or chasing food in shallow waters.

Since January, the department has recorded six strandings involving endangered species, including dolphins and turtles.

Yesterday, images and videos of a male dolphin carcass found near a hotel went viral on social media.