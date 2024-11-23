Don’t take racial unity and diversity for granted, says Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang reminded Malaysians that racial unity and cultural diversity must continue to be strengthened by all parties and should not be taken for granted.

He stated that this year, the ministry has implemented over 300 high-impact programmes to strengthen racial unity.

“Today, we can be proud that Malaysia is one of the countries that has successfully maintained peace despite its ethnic diversity. However, the challenges of the modern world, including the use of social media and societal polarisation, require us to remain vigilant.

“Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to ensure that this heritage is preserved for both the present and the future,“ he said at the launch of the Sarawak Children’s Festival today.

The event was also attended by National Unity Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad, and Department of Museums Malaysia director-general, Datuk Kamarul Baharin A Kasim.

Speaking about the festival, Aaron said in addition to being a platform to celebrate the beauty of cultural heritage it is also an opportunity to strengthen relationships among communities and nurture the noble values that are the foundation of unity.

“The Anak Sarawak Festival today is a manifestation of how culture can be a unifying tool. The ethnic diversity in Sarawak, such as the Iban, Bidayuh, Orang Ulu, Sarawak Malays, Melanau, Chinese, and others, has proven and reflected an extraordinary uniqueness.

“Through this festival, we not only celebrate our cultural identity, but we also strengthen our bonds as one big Malaysian family,“ he said.