DPM Fadillah calls for stronger ecosystem to boost youth entrepreneurship

KUALA LUMPUR: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has highlighted the need for a robust ecosystem that fosters individual success, particularly for young entrepreneurs, while also strengthening a resilient and prosperous economy for all Malaysians.

Reaffirming the government’s commitment to supporting young talent, Fadillah said efforts are underway to create an environment where young visionaries can thrive, innovate and actively contribute to national progress.

He added that various government and community-led initiatives play a crucial role in inspiring young Malaysians to take risks and pursue their entrepreneurial goals.

“We recognise that entrepreneurship is a powerful driver of economic growth and social progress.

“This is not solely about individual success but about building a sustainable economy that benefits all Malaysians,” he said in his keynote address at the 100 Most Influential Young Entrepreneurs of 2024 (100 MIYE) Awards ceremony yesterday.

The 100 MIYE organised by Entrepreneur Insight (EI), celebrates bold, creative and innovative young Malaysian entrepreneurs who embody the nation’s enterprising spirit.

Fadillah urged continued collaboration between the government, industry leaders and young entrepreneurs to realise Malaysia’s vision of a thriving, innovation-driven economy.

The ceremony was officiated by Raja Saidatul Mardiah Sultan Idris Shah, with 100 MIYE Award organising chairman Datuk KK Chua also in attendance.