Four dead, six missing as boat capsizes in sea off Sibu

SIBU: Four people have reportedly died after a boat capsized in waters off the coast of Sibu district in central Sarawak while six others are still missing as of evening today.

Seven others have been rescued, said the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a press alert.

“A search and rescue operation is in full swing at the site of the incident off the Pantai Belawai coast,“ it said.

The department received an emergency alert on the incident at about 2pm.

“Our teams are in the area now. So far, from the details we have gathered there were 17 people inside the fibreglass boat. The vessel capsized in the South China Sea.

“As of now, the latest is that four have been found dead, seven have been rescued and six are still missing,“ the Bomba statement added.

Among the dead and missing are children and women, it said.

The cause of the incident and the identities of those involved are being investigated.

The four who died were two adult women, a small boy and a small girl.

It is learnt that the vessel was carrying 17 Indonesians who were living and working in a coastal coconut plantation.

“The fibreglass boat was ferrying 17 Indonesians from the Kampung Belawai fishermen jetty to the coconut plantation jetty when it overturned and capsized.

“The boat was carrying the passengers and loaded with essential goods,“ said the department.

The Sarawak Coast Guard, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Marine Police and Rela teams, as well as nearby villagers are combing the waters and the shoreline for those missing.

The missing persons include five adult men and one small boy, added the department.