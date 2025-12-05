DPM Zahid lauds nurses as selfless frontliners

KUALA LUMPUR: Nurses are the dedicated frontliners who remain constantly prepared, regardless of time or circumstance, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In conjunction with International Nurses Day 2025 today, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Rural and Regional Development Minister, called on all nurses to continue delivering exemplary service in strengthening the national healthcare system.

In a Facebook post, he also conveyed his deep appreciation to all nurses in Malaysia for their invaluable contributions, compassion, and unwavering dedication.

“While we are resting, they stay awake through the night monitoring patients. While we spend time with our families, they stand firm in wards, treatment rooms and ambulances, selflessly caring for strangers with kindness and empathy.

“May Allah SWT bless all your noble efforts,“ he said in the post.

International Nurses Day is observed annually on May 12 to honour the contributions of nurses to society.