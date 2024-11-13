Dr M pays final respects to longtime ally Daim

PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad paid his last respects to former finance minister and close friend Tun Daim Zainuddin at the latter’s residence in Persiaran Bukit Tunku, arriving shortly before 1pm.

Dr Mahathir, visibly moved by the loss, joined family and friends gathering to honour the late Daim.

Prominent figures, including Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and Kota Baru MP Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, were among the attendees, paying their respects to the former Umno treasurer.

Daim, 86, passed away earlier in the day at 8.21am while undergoing treatment at Assunta Hospital.

Funeral prayers are scheduled for after Asar prayers at Masjid Wilayah, Jalan Duta.

Dr Mahathir had earlier posted a heartfelt tribute to Daim, stating that he is “sad beyond measure”.