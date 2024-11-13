Tun Daim Zainuddin dies, aged 86

PETALING JAYA: Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin passed away this morning, at the age of 86, in a private hospital.

His lawyer, Datuk Dr. Gurdial Singh Nijar, confirmed his passing under his given name, Che Abdul Zaim Zainuddin.

According to Gurdial, Daim had been hospitalised for the past two weeks.

Daim served as Finance Minister from 1984 to 1991 and for a second term from 1999 to 2001.

In a statement, Daim’s family confirmed that the deceased breathed his last at Assunta Hospital, Petaling Jaya at 8.21 am.

“The funeral prayer will be held after Asar at Masjid Wilayah Persekutuan, Jalan Duta,” the statement read.