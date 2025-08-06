Dr Wan Azizah aids Desa Tun Razak PPR fire victims in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Bandar Tun Razak Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today reached out to seven victims of the fire at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) in Desa Tun Razak in Cheras, last Saturday.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, presented cash aid from the Bandar Tun Razak Parliamentary Office, the Cheras Social Welfare Department and Baitulmal to help ease the victims’ burden.

“Most of the victims are tenants, with only one being a homeowner. We’ve already considered ways to ease their burden. Tenants will be provided with temporary housing while repairs are made to their units.

“For the unit owner, Yayasan Wilayah will step in to assist, as they still have an outstanding bank loan and the insurance does not cover the damage to the house,” he told reporters after handing over the aid at the temporary relief centre at Masjid Zaid bin Thabit in Desa Tun Razak.

She also revealed that during the incident, the fire and rescue department discovered that the fire hose at the scene was missing, which delayed the firefighting efforts.

Meanwhile, one of the victims, Nurhasyimah Mohd Hairizam, 23, reported an estimated loss of RM4,000 due to the fire.

“Our unit was completely ruined. Even the bed is no longer usable. I’m grateful because I’ve been informed that we’ll be given transit housing while waiting for the repairs to be completed,” she told Bernama.

Nurhasyimah said that during the 10 pm incident, she and her husband were asleep when they smelled smoke and immediately fled to safety.

The fire affected units on the 13th to 17th floors of the PPR, involving seven families and a total of 25 victims. - Bernama