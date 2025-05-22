Dr Wan Azizah calls on girl guides to prioritise human capital development

KOTA BHARU: The Girl Guides Association Malaysia (PPPM) has been urged to ensure that every programme it carries out prioritises human capital development and the nurturing of each member’s potential at all levels, with a focus on the younger generation.

PPPM president, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said that to date, the association has successfully capitalised on its core strengths in networking, teamwork, unity and inclusivity.

“I sincerely hope that the collaborative networks established thus far will continue and be further enhanced in the future for more impactful programmes, for the benefit and progress of us all.

“On behalf of PPPM, I would also like to extend our highest appreciation to our strategic partners who have contributed, especially Istana Negara, the Kelantan government, the Implementation Coordination Unit (ICU), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Kelantan Palace and other parties,” she said in her speech at the ‘Majlis Makan Malam bersama Wan Azizah’ dinner event here on Wednesday (May 21).

Also in attendance was the sister of the Sultan of Kelantan, Tengku Amalin A’ishah Putri Sultan Ismail Petra, who is PPPM Kelantan Branch president.

Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the wife of the Prime Minister, called on PPPM leaders to preserve the association by continuing their noble efforts and maintaining a positive spirit in advancing the organisation to greater heights.

“Organise more beneficial programmes and activities, and involve more parties to optimise available resources, thereby strengthening unity and cooperation among us,” she said.

The dinner was held as a gesture of appreciation and to symbolise the successful hosting of the four-day 60th Annual Conference and General Assembly of PPPM, which started on May 19.