Dr Wan Azizah urges expansion of K2K Programme for PPR communities

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kita-Untuk-Kita (K2K) Programme, a community empowerment initiative launched by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in April 2023, has been hailed as a transformative force for public housing residents. Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, wife of the Prime Minister, called for continued support and expansion of the programme to benefit more communities.

Speaking at a ceremony celebrating the academic achievements of Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) students from PPR Taman Mulia, Dr Wan Azizah emphasised the programme’s four key components: community empowerment, co-management of public housing, economic enhancement, and policy reform.

“Through this strategy, over 50,000 residents in the Klang Valley are part of a wave of transformation, making their communities more resilient and sustainable,” she said. The event was also attended by political secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Azman Abidin, and K2K Programme director Dr Shahridan Faiez.

Under the K2K Community Grant Programme, PPR Taman Mulia implemented the Free SPM Tuition Project, directly benefiting more than 40 students. The project received RM17,052 in funding managed by Think City, enabling 48 classes for core subjects and providing learning facilities such as tables, chairs, printers, and projectors.

Dr Wan Azizah highlighted that the K2K Community Grant supports 10 public housing areas in the Klang Valley, funding 39 community projects worth over RM1 million. These initiatives span education, health, safety, cleanliness, culture, and sports, significantly improving residents’ quality of life.

The Free SPM Tuition Project yielded impressive results, with five students scoring 8As and three achieving 5As. At the ceremony, top-performing students received awards, while educators and community mobilisers were also recognised for their contributions.