Dr Wan Azizah visits UPSI students in Taiping Hospital

TAIPING: Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, the wife of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, today visited students of Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris (UPSI) who were involved in an accident on the East-West Highway (JRTB), near Tasik Banding, Gerik on Monday.

She arrived at the hospital at about 10.25 am and was received by Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad’s wife Datin Seri Aezer Zubin as well as Taiping Hospital director Dr Khuzaini Abd Karim.

Dr. Wan Azizah was taken to the ward to visit four victims, comprising three female students and one male student, who are still receiving treatment at the hospital.

She spent about an hour inquiring about the victims’ condition and also providing support to the family members who were in the ward.

Dr Wan Azizah also presented personal contributions from the Prime Minister to all four victims.

In the incident on Monday, 15 UPSI students died when the chartered bus they were travelling in from Jertih, Terengganu to their main campus in Tanjung Malim, Perak overturned after colliding with a Perodua Alza car on the JRTB route.

The accident also resulted in 33 individuals being injured, including the bus driver and conductor as well as the driver and three passengers of the Perodua Alza.