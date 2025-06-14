ISTANBUL: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot reiterated on Friday the country’s determination to recognise the State of Palestine, Anadolu Ajansi (AA) reported.

France would “uphold the rights of the Palestinian people to self-determination by recognising the State of Palestine,“ Barrot said during his speech at the civil society event, Paris Call for the Two-State Solution, Peace and Regional Security, hosted by the Paris Peace Forum.

“I say it again here: whatever the recent developments in the region, France is determined to do so.”

Barrot warned that it is time to bring a political solution to the Palestinians and said they will focus on this during the upcoming UN-backed conference on the two-state solution, co-organised by France and Saudi Arabia in New York later this month.

“This political solution involves the creation of a viable Palestinian state with renewed governance and strong security guarantees for both Israelis and Palestinians,“ he said.

Barrot urged for “courage” and “strong mobilisation” from the international community towards the “path of peace,“ reiterating the need for “an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the massive and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.”

“The two-state solution, to which we remain firmly committed — a condition for peace and security in the region, and a requirement under international law — is now facing existential threats: the multiplication of unilateral measures on the ground, the acceleration of settlement expansion and the prospect of annexation, the deepening of hatred, and the collapse of the peace process,“ he stressed.

Barrot said “too many” civilians were paying the price of the war in Gaza “that has gone on for far too long.”

“We owe them our compassion, and every minute should be dedicated to achieving a ceasefire,“ he said.