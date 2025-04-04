PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa spent approximately an hour today visiting victims of the Putra Heights gas pipeline fire at Putrajaya Hospital.

Dr. Zaliha arrived at 11.15 am, accompanied by Putrajaya Corporation (PPj) president Datuk Fadlun Mak Ujud and was briefed on the victims’ condition by the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health director, Dr. Nor’Aishah Abu Bakar.

In a statement following the visit, Dr. Zaliha conveyed her heartfelt sympathy and offered her wishes for strength, resilience, and a speedy recovery for the victims.

“I have also made a personal contribution, hoping it will help somewhat in easing their burden. While it is difficult for us to witness, the situation is far more challenging for those enduring it.

“Let us keep those affected in our thoughts and prayers, as they truly need our support,” she said.

Dr Zaliha said 14 victims are still receiving treatment for burns at Putrajaya Hospital, with some also suffering from respiratory issues due to smoke inhalation.

The Petronas gas pipeline blaze, which occurred at 8.10 am on Tuesday, saw the flames reaching over 30 metres high, with temperatures soaring to 1,000 degrees Celsius. It took nearly eight hours for it to be completely extinguished.

The inferno also resulted in the formation of a crater approximately 9.8 metres deep, measuring 21 by 24 metres at the site.

Eighty-seven homes were completely destroyed and rendered uninhabitable, while 148 homes sustained damage but are still livable after repairs.