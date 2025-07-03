Driver escapes shooting by reclining seat in Batu Kawan

BATU KAWAN: A businessman narrowly escaped injury after reclining his car seat fully during a shooting incident in front of a primary school in Sungai Nyior. The incident occurred on Tuesday while the man was waiting for his child.

Penang Deputy Police Chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin stated that the victim, in his 40s, had initially reclined his seat halfway. Upon noticing a speeding motorcycle approaching, he quickly flattened the seat, causing the gunshots to miss him.

“Police are currently conducting further investigations, and we are not ruling out the possibility that the victim knows the two men who opened fire at his vehicle, although he denies it,” said Mohd Alwi. He added that the man has four prior criminal records and was once a gang member, though he is no longer involved in such activities.

Authorities suspect gangsterism may be linked to the attack. A special team has been formed to investigate the case and track down the suspects. Mohd Alwi assured the public that despite the incident occurring near a school, security in Penang remains under control with heightened police measures.

The deputy police chief spoke at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Public Market and Hawker Centre in Bandar Cassia, Batu Kawan, officiated by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.