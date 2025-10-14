Driver’s body found in car after plunge into Sungai Panchor

MUAR: The body of a man whose car plunged into Sungai Panchor in Pagoh yesterday was found and retrieved at 1.01 am today by the search team.

Pagoh Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Nor Alfatah Omar said the victim was identified as Mud Husni Mahmud, 47, and was found inside a black Proton Saga car about 15 metres deep at the bottom of the river.

He stated that at 10.21 pm, the water rescue unit from the Muar and Skudai Fire and Rescue Stations managed to locate the vehicle about 50 metres from the riverbank before it was lifted using a crane.

The body was later handed over to the police for further action.

The operation ended at 1.38 am and involved 20 personnel from the Pagoh, Muar and Skudai Fire and Rescue Stations. – Bernama