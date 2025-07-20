Driver squeezes between cars claims rushing to fallen mother

KLANG: The driver seen squeezing his four-wheel drive between vehicles on the Selat Klang Highway has explained he was rushing to his mother’s house after she suffered a fall. The incident, captured in a viral video, led to police intervention after public outrage.

Klang Utara police chief ACP S. Vijaya Rao confirmed the 29-year-old man surrendered at the Traffic Division of the Klang Utara Police Headquarters late yesterday.

“Based on his statement, the suspect said he was heading to his mother’s house to take her to the hospital after she fell at home,“ he said.

The driver was detained for a urine test, which returned negative for drugs, and was later released on bail. Police have reclassified the case under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving.

Earlier reports indicated authorities were tracking the driver after the video went viral. The man’s explanation has sparked mixed reactions online, with some questioning whether urgency justified risky driving. - Bernama