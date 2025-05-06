BUTTERWORTH: The Royal Malaysian Customs Department (JKDM) found 29 packets of marijuana leaves, believed to be worth RM1.5 million, in a piece of luggage at the Penang International Airport (LTAPP) last March 4.

State Customs director Rohaizad Ali said the luggage, which did not have any identification, was found at Baggage Carousel A at the airport.

“A check of the luggage found 29 transparent packets containing dried plants suspected of being marijuana flowers, estimated to weigh 16,210 grams with a market value of RM1.5 million,” he told a press conference here today.

In another case on April 16, Rohaizad said four packages of dried plants suspected of being marijuana flowers, weighing 2,236 grams worth RM219,128, were found by Customs officers during checks on parcels at Pos Malaysia Berhad’s Courier Mail Post (PMK).

The parcel containing the dried plants was declared to contain nine units of ‘Comic Books’, which had been exported to the United Kingdom (UK) and returned to Malaysia with the status of ‘Returned Parcel’, he said.

He said investigations, under Section 39B (1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, were still in progress.