DVS seizes RM3.05m worth of illegal pig carcasses since 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has seized 114 tonnes of pig carcasses valued at RM3.05 million in unauthorised transfer cases from 2024 until July this year.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Arthur Joseph Kurup revealed the seizures occurred at frozen pork sales or storage premises in Kelantan, Selangor, Johor, Kedah, Penang, Melaka, and Labuan.

He added that the Malaysian Quarantine and Inspection Services Department (MAQIS) intercepted 640 tonnes of illegally smuggled pork, leading to 24 arrests during the same period.

“The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (KPKM), through MAQIS and DVS, enforces strict controls to curb illegal pork imports, especially from disease-affected countries,“ he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Arthur was responding to Sim Tze Tzin (PH-Bayan Baru) regarding MAQIS’ crackdown on pork smuggling from Thailand and other nations facing Streptococcus Suis and African Swine Fever outbreaks.

He explained that MAQIS conducts document checks, including import permits and veterinary health certificates, alongside physical container inspections at entry points.

Pork product sampling is also performed to ensure disease-free status before clearance. - Bernama