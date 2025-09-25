E-hailing driver pleads not guilty to dangerous driving charge

KUALA LUMPUR: An e-hailing driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court to a charge of dangerous driving following a viral incident.

Chew Tiong Han, 46, was accused of driving dangerously to the public along Jalan Sultan Hishamuddin at 6.30 pm on September 23.

The charge was framed under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a potential jail term of up to five years.

A conviction also carries a fine of up to RM15,000 and a mandatory driving licence disqualification for at least five years.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurbatrisyia Mohd Razib proposed bail be set at RM8,000 for the accused.

Defence lawyer Gursharonjit Kaur requested a lower bail amount, citing her client’s need to support his child and a father with heart disease.

Magistrate Khairunnisak Hassni set bail at RM7,000 in one surety and scheduled the case for mention on November 18. – Bernama