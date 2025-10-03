E-hailing drivers need extra 1,000 litres of subsidised fuel to keep rides affordable

KUALA LUMPUR: Full-time e-hailing drivers require at least an additional 1,000 litres of subsidised RON95 under the government’s BUDI95 scheme, according to e-hailing and p-hailing associations, citing that without adequate allocation, the cost of rides will inevitably rise for users.

In a joint statement today, six associations representing e-hailing and p-hailing workers expressed confidence that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would take the matter into account, given his consistent emphasis on reducing the people’s cost of living.

“We welcome the PM’s remarks yesterday following his meeting with Grab, where he acknowledged the important role of e-hailing in Malaysia’s public transport system and discussed the issue of additional BUDI95 quotas.

“The prime minister’s recognition gives us a morale boost, and we believe it will be translated into a fair allocation that reflects industry needs,” the group said.

They also urged the government to expand the scheme to cover p-hailing workers, noting that many use not only motorcycles but also cars, vans and four-wheel drives to carry out deliveries.

Meanwhile, the group praised Grab for raising the quota issue directly with Anwar, saying industry engagement was crucial to ensure policies reflect on-the-ground realities.

“This initiative is important to avoid additional cost pressures that would ultimately be passed on to consumers, undermining affordable access to transport and delivery services,” the statement read.

The associations involved in the joint statement include Persatuan Penghantar P-Hailing Malaysia, Persatuan Perpaduan Rakan Penghantar Malaysia, Persatuan Penghantar dan Penghantar E-Hailing Sabah, Persatuan Rakan Penghantar Melaka, Persatuan Kebajikan Perkhidmatan Penghantar Bermotosikal Perak and Persatuan Rakan Penghantar Kedah.