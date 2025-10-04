KTMB adds extra ETS services for Deepavali travel from Padang Besar

KUALA LUMPUR: Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) will operate two extra Electric Train Service (ETS) trains between Padang Besar and Kuala Lumpur Sentral for Deepavali celebrations on October 20.

This supplementary service will run from October 17 to October 22 to accommodate festive travel demand.

Ticket sales for these additional services will commence at 10 am on Tuesday, October 7.

The extra trains will provide 630 additional seats daily throughout the six-day period.

This increases the total number of available seats, including business class, to 3,780 for the duration.

KTMB aims to meet high passenger demand during the festive season with these additional services.

The initiative also seeks to reduce road traffic congestion for people travelling to their hometowns.

One additional service will depart Padang Besar at 11.05 am, arriving at KL Sentral at 4.30 pm.

The return journey from KL Sentral to Padang Besar will depart at 5.00 pm, arriving at 10.20 pm.

KTMB recommends customers purchase tickets through the KTMB Mobile app (KITS) or the official KTMB website.

Using the KTM Wallet for payments will help expedite the booking process.

Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys and buy tickets early to secure cheaper, flexible fares.

Early booking helps avoid last-minute purchases and ensures seat availability.

Travellers should arrive at the station 30 minutes before their scheduled departure time.

Station gates will close five minutes before the train is scheduled to leave.

Further information is available on the official KTMB website at www.ktmb.com.my.

Customers can also contact the KTMB Call Centre at 03-9779 1200 for assistance. – Bernama