EAACI Congress 2025 highlights allergy and immunology breakthroughs

KUALA LUMPUR: The European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) has declared its 2025 Congress a defining moment for the field, following the event’s conclusion in Glasgow last month.

With over 7,600 attendees, the congress emphasised scientific progress, equitable healthcare, and environmental sustainability.

Held from June 13 to 16 at the Scottish Event Campus, the event carried the theme, “Breaking Boundaries in Allergy, Asthma, and Clinical Immunology: Integrating Planetary Health for a Sustainable Future.”

EAACI President Prof Maria Torres described it as a turning point, stating, “We are entering an era where scientific innovation, equity in care, and environmental health must move forward together.”

Prof André Moreira, EAACI Vice President Congresses, highlighted the collaborative spirit of the event, saying, “The energy we witnessed in Glasgow is now translating into real-world initiatives and global partnerships.”

The programme featured over 250 hours of sessions, covering key topics such as drug allergy, paediatric asthma, and hereditary angioedema.

Notable discussions included a Presidential Symposium on antimicrobial resistance and a session on climate change’s impact on insect allergy.

Beyond academic sessions, the congress engaged Glasgow’s community through public education at the Clinical Village and a charity walk supporting the Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity.

Looking ahead, EAACI is preparing for its 2026 Congress in Istanbul, with plans for further scientific engagement through meetings and training courses. - Bernama