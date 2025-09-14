EAIC promotes integrity awareness with fresh community-focused approach

KUALA TERENGGANU: Integrity awareness must move beyond formal channels and adopt fresh approaches relevant to people’s daily lives according to the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar stated that programmes like Larian ERAT Malaysia demonstrate how integrity messages can reach communities effectively.

“The run, themed ‘Integriti Dijulang, Negara Bermaruah’, represents more than just a sports event as it embodies togetherness, mutual support, and celebration of progress,“ he told reporters after the event at Dataran Batu Buruk.

Ismail explained that each step participants take trains discipline, resilience, and responsibility while shaping integrity values and personal identity.

The EAIC launched its new logo and a Public Service Announcement advertisement in collaboration with the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia during the event.

These materials will appear on various media platforms to promote integrity messages and prevent misconduct among enforcement agencies.

Ismail noted that the launch continues the EAIC’s rebranding announced on August 8 to strengthen its proactive integrity promotion image.

He emphasised the commission’s commitment to enhancing public understanding and encouraging community involvement in combating misconduct.

The one-day programme attracted approximately 1,000 participants through collaborations with the Terengganu State Secretary, Road Transport Department, and Terengganu Strategic & Integrity Institute.

Additional activities included exhibitions, interactive ‘pocket talk’ sessions, Rahmah Sales, and educational awareness initiatives to ensure integrity messages reached all attendees. – Bernama