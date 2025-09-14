Civil servant arrested for dangerous driving at Bangi toll plaza

KUALA LUMPUR: A civil servant was arrested for dangerous driving and engaging in a dispute with a female motorist at the Bangi toll plaza in Selangor last Friday.

Kajang police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof confirmed the 25-year-old suspect surrendered himself at the Kajang Police Headquarters at 9.50 pm yesterday.

Police seized the man’s Perodua Myvi vehicle in the Dang Wangi area as part of their investigation.

The suspect has been remanded for one day to assist investigations under Section 279 of the Penal Code and Rule 6(1) of the Road Traffic Rules 1959.

Police received a report from a 31-year-old woman who was involved in the dispute with the suspect at 7.50 pm on Friday.

Investigations revealed that at 6.10 am that day, the suspect’s Perodua Myvi collided with the left front side of the woman’s car while she was driving to work.

Both drivers pulled over to the roadside where a dispute occurred, with the suspect allegedly scolding the complainant for changing lanes without signalling. – Bernama