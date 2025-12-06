EAIC proposes upgrading BSI CIQ to ease congestion

JOHOR BAHRU: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has proposed a study to improve the structural plan and layout of the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex at Bangunan Sultan Iskandar (BSI) here, to address congestion.at the border crossing.

EAIC chairman Tan Sri Dr Ismail Bakar said the proposal includes a review of traffic and visitor flow around the building, which is currently operating at high capacity.

“This building has been around for a long time, and we’ve seen a significant increase in the number of visitors and vehicles passing through. Therefore, there’s a need to thoroughly reassess the building’s layout.

“This effort may involve a significant expenditure, but we will conduct a study first. If this is not initiated now, we will not see any improvements at BSI,“ he said during EAIC’s working visit to the BSI today.

Also present were Johor Immigration Department director and Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency BSI commander Roszita Dim.

One of the proposals presented is to divert heavy vehicle traffic, such as lorries, to the Sultan Abu Bakar Sub-Complex, allowing BSI to focus solely on handling visitor movements.

“That is one of the early proposals being considered. We will recommend to the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (KDN) to carry out this effectiveness study,” he said.

Commenting on the working visit, Ismail said it was part of EAIC’s initial engagement session with AKPS at the complex.

“The main purpose of this visit is to listen to the issues occurring at BSI, including administrative matters, infrastructure, support systems, and the facilities provided to on-duty officers,” he said.

He said the findings from the visit will be presented to relevant parties in an effort to seek long-term solutions to the operational challenges at one of the country’s main entry points.

He added that the visit reflects the commission’s commitment to strengthening integrity and transparent governance in enforcement, in line with the powers under Act 700 and its role as Lead Agency of the CPI Special Task Force Focus Group on Enforcement.

“This visit also paves the way for strategic cross-agency cooperation or ‘smart partnerships’, especially to ensure integrated and effective operations that align with the goal of best governance,” he said.