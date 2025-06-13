KUALA LUMPUR: Former Utusan Malaysia entertainment journalist Rosli Manah is bedridden after complications from diabetes and a brain infection left him struggling to speak and requiring long-term care.

Rosli, 58, known to friends and artistes as ‘Che Li’, was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Kajang Hospital and later moved to the Red Zone for monitoring.

His wife, Asma Ghani, said his condition deteriorated after he missed his prescribed medication, resulting in a serious infection that impaired his speech.

“He only responds when asked, but he still recognises familiar faces,” she told Bernama at the hospital today.

Doctors have performed two spinal fluid procedures and are considering a third surgery as the infection has yet to clear.

With Asma unemployed, the family now relies financially on their three sons, Dean Ilham, 29, Aasif Esfan, 28, and Daniel Ashman, 20.

President of the Malaysian Artistes Association (KARYAWAN) Datuk Freddie Fernandez, Deputy President of the Malaysian Entertainment Journalists and Writers Association (WHAM) Niezam Abdullah, and veteran artiste Rozita Rohaizad also visited Rosli to deliver financial aid.

Though not a KARYAWAN member, Rosli was credited for championing Malaysia’s creative industry through his decades of writing.

Freddie said journalists like Rosli played a key role in elevating artistes and deserve support during difficult times.

Niezam described Rosli as a dedicated writer who championed emerging talent and helped make platforms like Kacak Bergaya in Mingguan Malaysia, URTV and Mangga vital to the local entertainment scene.

Rosli spent over 25 years at Kumpulan Utusan Melayu (Malaysia) Bhd, including as editor of Mangga Online. He turned to odd jobs, including selling food to support his family after the newspaper ceased operation in 2019.