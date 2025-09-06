PUTRAJAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has received complaints about the Immigration Department’s alleged failure to return detainees’ belongings after their release from the Bukit Jalil Immigration Depot.

However, the EAIC said in a statement today that investigations found that the loss of the items was not due to negligence by Immigration Department officers.

“Nevertheless, there are several weaknesses in the management and handling of detainees’ belongings that need to be rectified to prevent accusations or misunderstandings against officers on duty,“ the statement said.

Consequently, the EAIC has decided to recommend improvements to the Immigration Department to ensure that the management and handling of detainee property adhere to the existing Quality Operating Procedures (QOP).