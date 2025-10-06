PETALING JAYA: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has concluded its investigation into allegations that National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) officers in Negeri Sembilan released drug addicts who tested positive during an operation two years ago.

The commission had received a complaint alleging that AADK officers neglected their duties by releasing several individuals who tested positive for drug abuse during a raid at Kampung Felda LBJ, Labu, Negeri Sembilan, on March 8, 2023. The EAIC stated that this alleged act constitutes an offense under Section 211 of the Penal Code.

“EAIC decided to refer the investigation’s findings to the public prosecutor in accordance with subparagraph 30(1)(c) of Act 700,“ read the commission’s statement.

In addition to the referral for potential prosecution, the EAIC has also forwarded findings related to disciplinary offenses committed by the involved AADK officers to the Disciplinary Authority. This comes “along with a recommendation for disciplinary action under subparagraph 30(1)(b) of Act 700.”