PETALING JAYA: A 17-year-old suspect hs been arrested by the police in Melaka, today following the death of a teacher and her eldest son at their home in Bukit Rambai, Melaka, early this morning.

Melaka police chief, Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar, said that initial investigations at the scene led to the arrest of a 17-year-old suspect, who is the second child of the family, according to Kosmo.

A 20-centimeter folding knife was also seized from the suspect’s school bag.

“Both are believed to have died after being stabbed by the suspect with the folding knife, with stab wounds found on the neck, waist, and back,” he was reported as saying.

He added that the youngest child who survived the incident is currently being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at Melaka Hospital.

Further investigation revealed that the motive is believed to be revenge, as both deceased victims were said to have frequently scolded the suspect and forced him to study.

“We suspect the suspect held a grudge against the victims. Neighbours reported frequent arguments in the house, and the teen was under pressure from being forced to study, likely because he was preparing for the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) exams.

“This crime appears to have been premeditated, as the suspect had purchased the knife and even tried to destroy evidence, including disposing of bloodstained clothes in nearby bushes — but we managed to recover them,” he added.

The suspect reportedly confessed that he attempted to kill his mother while she was in the bedroom.

However the act was noticed by his older brother, who tried to intervene and was also stabbed during the struggle.

The suspect then attempted to kill his younger sibling after instructing them to leave the house — but the sibling refused.

“Perhaps he didn’t have any grudge against the youngest sibling, which is why he told them to leave the house. But when he refused, he stabbed him as well.

“Fortunately, the youngest managed to escape and was found covered in blood in the garage. A neighbour rushed to help after hearing their cries for help,” he said.

According to Kosmo, the victims’ bodies have been sent to the Forensics Department of Melaka Hospital for autopsy.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.