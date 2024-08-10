EAIC seizes 156 files in probe on medical visa syndicate involving immigration officers

KUALA LUMPUR: The Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC) has seized 156 Social Visit Pass (Medical Treatment Pass category) application files believed to be linked to a medical visa syndicate involving Immigration Department officers.

In a statement today, the EAIC informed that its team visited the Visa, Pass and Permit Division of the Immigration Department in Putrajaya on Oct 1 and carried out the seizure in accordance with Section 41 of Act 700.

“The seizure was conducted following complaints received regarding allegations that Immigration Department officers were issuing Social Visit Passes (Medical Treatment Pass category) to foreign nationals without following proper procedures,” the statement said.

Following this, a full investigation is underway in accordance with Subsection 27(4) read together with Subsection 26(3) of the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission Act 2009 [Act 700].

Earlier, Immigration Department director-general Datuk Zakaria Shaaban confirmed that the EAIC had visited the Immigration headquarters to conduct further investigations into alleged breaches of integrity involving officers from the department.

Zakaria said his department was leaving the investigation to the EAIC and viewed the matter seriously and that the Immigration Department remained committed to ensuring there were no breaches of integrity by its personnel, in line with its main focus on improving governance, administration, discipline, and integrity to restore its image and reputation.

Media reports today stated that the syndicate, which had allegedly been operating for some time, had granted medical visas to foreign nationals to enter the country, supposedly for medical services.