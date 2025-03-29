PUTRAJAYA: The Special Malaysia Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (SMART) has been mobilised to join in the search and rescue operation (SAR) in the areas worst hit by the earthquake in Myanmar, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the team is scheduled to arrive in Yangon at about 1 pm today.

“At the same time, humanitarian aid to Thailand is also being coordinated and will be mobilised soon,” Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Central Disaster Management Committee chairman, said in a statement.

As a concerned neighbouring country and solidarity partner in the ASEAN community, Ahmad Zahid expressed Malaysia’s total commitment to helping countries affected by the earthquake.

He said Malaysia, through the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), remains committed to strengthening regional collaboration in disaster management, particularly through the provision of expertise, technical assets and logistical support to alleviate the suffering of the victims and expedite the post-quake recovery process.

“Malaysia stands firmly with the people of Myanmar and Thailand in facing these difficult times and will continue to play an active role in humanitarian aid efforts in this region,” he said.

He said Malaysia also expressed its deep sorrow and sympathy regarding the earthquake incident that was centred in Myanmar and which had a major impact on neighbouring Thailand.

“The incident has resulted in the loss of lives and serious injuries as well as substantial damage to buildings and public infrastructure in both countries.

“More heartbreakingly, there are reports of victims still trapped beneath the rubble of buildings, while ongoing rescue efforts are being carried out under challenging conditions,” he said.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Malaysia will send two teams from NADMA to Myanmar to support humanitarian relief and disaster management efforts following the earthquake that struck central Myanmar, northern Thailand and parts of southern China.

The ministry added that an initial assessment team, comprising 10 NADMA members, would leave for Yangon today to provide technical support and carry out on-site requirement assessments.

The second team, comprising 40 members, is scheduled to leave tomorrow (March 30) and will focus on priority areas identified in the initial assessment.

The United States Geological Survey reported a powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Myanmar at a depth of 10 kilometres (km) and, several minutes later, a 6.4 magnitude aftershock hit the same area.

Tremors from both quakes were reportedly felt in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City.