EAS crucial amid global crises says Malaysia FM Mohamad

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Asia Summit (EAS) remains relevant and is more vital than ever amid a turbulent global landscape, said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

“Today’s world faces a complex web of crises that jeopardise global peace, shared prosperity and the well-being of people everywhere.

“From the outbreak of conflicts and rising great power competition, to economic fragmentation, rapid technological shifts and transnational security threats,” he said.

He said this during his opening statement at the 15th EAS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Friday, in conjunction with the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings.

According to Mohamad, such global and regional dynamics are rapidly shifting, testing the strength of nations’ resolve and institutions, as well as the resilience of international cooperation.

“It is, thus, critical that we sustain the purpose and objective of the EAS, promote principled engagements, and advance common ground on issues of shared concern,” he said.

In this regard, Mohamad welcomed the support of participating countries for Malaysia’s priority as ASEAN Chairman in 2025, particularly in fostering strategic trust through diplomacy, goodwill and respect for international law.

“With a combined nominal GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of approximately US$68 trillion, the countries in this hall today account for over half of the global economy,” he said, adding that this economic weight reinforces EAS’ strategic importance - not just as a platform for dialogue, but also as a driver for cooperation and shared resilience.

On the situation in Ukraine and the Middle East, Mohamad said ASEAN welcomes all peace efforts that are rooted in international law, international humanitarian law and the United Nations Charter.

Mohamad also reiterated Malaysia’s firm stance on the Palestinian issue, calling for an end to the decades-long conflict.

“The longest conflict of modern history, rooted in the unjust and illegal occupation of the Palestinian Territory, must be brought to an end.

“Eighty years of impunity have emboldened Israel to the extent of openly committing genocide, including through mass starvation that includes babies and children. This is unacceptable. It must not be allowed to continue. It must stop.”

As the EAS marks its 20th anniversary since its establishment in 2005, Mohamad called on all partners to commit towards ending conflicts worldwide.

“Let us mark this 20th year of the East Asia Summit with a pledge to take decisive actions to end all conflicts, and to do so guided by the principles of justice, fairness, equality and humanity.

“ASEAN counts on the constructive engagement and commitment of all partners towards ensuring lasting peace, shared prosperity and continued progress for all,” Mohamad said.

The EAS is leaders-led forum for dialogue and cooperation on broad strategic, political and economic issues of common interest and concern with the aim of promoting peace, stability and economic prosperity in East Asia.

It comprises 18 countries - all 10 ASEAN member states, as well as Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the United States. - Bernama