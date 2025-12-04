EC forms enforcement team to monitor Ayer Kuning campaigning

TAPAH: The Election Commission (EC) has established an Election Campaign Enforcement Team to monitor the campaigning of all candidates contesting the Ayer Kuning state by-election.

Its chairman, Datuk Seri Ramlan Harun, said that candidates who have paid their campaign material deposits are subject to local authority by-laws, as outlined under the Election Offences Act 1954 (Act 5).

“All campaign methods and materials are permitted as long as they do not incite ill will, dissatisfaction, hostility, or contain racial elements, nor touch on religious sensitivities or 3R (race, religion, royalty) issues. They must also comply with Act 5 and other applicable laws,” he said in a statement today.

“The logos, symbols, and flags of political parties contesting the election, including those of both registered and unregistered component parties supporting a candidate, may be displayed together or separately,“ he said.

He also noted that there is no limit on the use of images of party leaders or coalition parties as part of campaign materials for the by-election.

“The use of images of political party leaders on campaign materials, including those from officially or unofficially registered component parties that support the contesting candidate, is permitted, whether displayed together or separately, as stipulated,” he said.

He added that the EC hopes all campaign activities will be conducted harmoniously, complying with existing laws and regulations.

Earlier this morning, the nomination for the Ayer Kuning state by-election confirmed a three-cornered contest involving Barisan Nasional (BN), Perikatan Nasional (PN), and Parti Sosialis Malaysia (PSM).

BN is represented by Tapah UMNO division secretary Dr Mohamad Yusri Bakir, 54, while PN has fielded Tapah PN chairman Abd Muhaimin Malek, 44.

PSM is represented by its deputy secretary-general, Bawani KS.