KUALA LUMPUR: A man was fined RM10,000 for posting offensive content involving racial and religious sentiments related to the Kuala Lumpur Tower workers’ issue on TikTok on March 31.

In a statement today, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said the fine was imposed on Mohamad Shafiq Abdul Halim after receiving approval for compound action from the Attorney General’s Chambers.

The investigation was conducted under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 [Act 588], which prohibits the improper use of network facilities or services, including the transmission of obscene, indecent, false, threatening, or offensive communications.

MCMC urged all social media users to act responsibly and ethically when uploading or sharing content, stressing that distributing offensive material, especially content that could offend sensitivities related to religion, race, or royal institutions, would be subject to strict action.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring the nation’s cyberspace remains safe, orderly, and harmonious, in line with efforts to strengthen national unity within Malaysia’s multiracial society.