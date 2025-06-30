Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025 to drive green transformation

GUIYANG: The Guizhou Provincial Government has confirmed that the Eco Forum Global Guiyang 2025 will take place from July 5 to 6 in Guiyang, China.

The event, approved by the State Council, will centre on “Harmonious Coexistence between Humans and Nature – Discussing Global Development and Green Transformation.”

Organised by the People’s Government of Guizhou Province, the forum is expected to welcome around 800 delegates.

As China’s only national and international platform dedicated to eco-civilisation, the event has gained global recognition over its 12 previous editions.

This year’s forum aims to foster dialogue, partnerships, and actionable solutions in sustainable development and ecological governance.

The agenda includes an opening ceremony, thematic forums, off-site visits, green investment promotions, and showcases of new environmental technologies.

A key highlight is the expanded role of international organisations, marking the first major collaboration since 2018.

Out of 20 thematic forums, 11 will involve international participation, with four independently hosted by global entities.

The forum aligns with major climate initiatives, addressing themes from COP16 and COP29.

It will emphasise climate change mitigation, biodiversity conservation, and practical cooperation.

China plans to share its eco-civilisation and green transformation experiences, particularly with Global South nations, to strengthen sustainable development ties.

The event also aims to tackle three critical environmental challenges through collective action.

Guizhou is positioning itself as a hub for green innovation, seeking to attract investment and drive high-quality development.