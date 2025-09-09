eCOSS app not affecting subsidised cooking oil access says KPDN

JOHOR BAHRU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living has denied claims that the Cooking Oil Price Stabilisation Scheme mobile application creates barriers for consumers without smartphones.

Enforcement director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo confirmed that manual registration via logbook remains available at supermarkets alongside the digital QR code system.

She explained that this dual approach ensures all consumers can access subsidised packet cooking oil through legal and orderly channels.

The ministry conducted extensive engagement sessions with supermarkets before implementing the pilot programme to guarantee smooth operations.

Officers remained present at sales counters during the first five days to provide training for both consumers and supermarket staff.

More than 111,000 purchase transactions have been recorded through the eCOSS application since the programme launched.

An additional 47,000 transactions occurred manually via the logbook system during the same period.

These numbers demonstrate that both purchasing methods function effectively and enjoy widespread consumer usage.

Supermarkets must fully cooperate by informing customers about manual registration options alongside digital methods.

Enforcement personnel will continue monitoring operations to ensure transparent and efficient implementation across all outlets.

The pilot programme began at the Rahmah Madani Sales Programme level on July 12 this year.

Subsidised cooking oil distribution specifically in Johor commenced on August 11 following the initial rollout.

Consumers can report any complaints regarding subsidised packet cooking oil purchases through multiple channels.

Available options include WhatsApp messaging, an official email portal, a dedicated call centre, and the KPDN Ez ADU smartphone application.

This response follows media reports about two men who expressed frustration after failing to obtain cooking oil due to not owning smartphones. – Bernama