ECRL project hits 85% progress, on track for 2027 launch

KUALA LUMPUR: The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project has achieved 85 per cent progress, with Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) directed to ensure smooth implementation. Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar emphasised the need to prevent disruptions, such as rail encroachments, which could delay the project’s targeted early 2027 operational start.

Speaking at the 32nd MRL Board of Directors meeting in Melaka, Shamsul Azri highlighted the project’s role as a national landmark and economic catalyst. “This ECRL project will become a symbol of national pride and drive economic revitalisation along its route, directly benefiting the people and the nation,“ he said in a Facebook post.

The project aligns with the MADANI principle’s prosperity element, requiring collaboration between federal, state, and private sectors. Shamsul Azri added that MRL is working with various stakeholders to create an efficient rail ecosystem and generate local job opportunities.

The ECRL is expected to enhance business activities, economic growth, and connectivity between Peninsular Malaysia’s East and West Coasts.