ECRL project on schedule, 72.93% completed - Loke

KUALA TERENGGANU: The progress of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project, which connects the Klang Valley to the East Coast, has reached 72.93% as of September.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the encouraging progress achieved was in line with the Dec 2026 completion schedule for the ECRL track from Kota Bharu to the Gombak Integrated Transport Terminal.

He said the rail line from Gombak to Port Klang, meanwhile, is expected to be completed in December 2027.

“Terengganu has recorded the highest completion percentage of 87.4% during the same period and is ahead of the other states, namely Selangor, Kelantan and Pahang under this mega project... involving the alignments, tracks and stations.

“I am confident that with such progress, we will be on schedule. According to the schedule, the train services between Kota Bharu and Gombak must start on Jan 1, 2027. That’s our target,” he said.

He told reporters this after witnessing the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) and Eastern Pacific Industrial Corporation Berhad (EPIC Berhad) here today.

Asked if the 665-kilometre-long ECRL construction project would be affected since Terengganu is expected to experience monsoon season next month, he said the matter had been taken into consideration by MRL and China Communications Construction Company Ltd (CCCC).

“Everything has been taken into consideration. We have made detailed planning. They know how the weather is on the East Coast and, armed with their experience, I am confident work will not be affected... (it) will be according to schedule,” he said.

Loke said that several areas which the ECRL will pass through have been built on elevated ground to avoid flooding problems, including through the construction of flyovers.

On the signing of the MoU, which integrates EPIC Berhad’s logistics operations with the ECRL network, specifically at the Kemaman Port connection route, Loke said it would invigorate cargo transportation through an efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly integrated rail network.

The inking of the MoU, he said, would enable the ECRL services to connect the Kemaman Port, which is one of the deepest seaports in Malaysia, with other ports, industrial parks, business centres and tourism zones along the rail line.

“Once the ECRL is operational, the Ministry of Transport (MOT) will encourage more cargo transportation using rail services as well as further expand the cargo and logistics handling segment in Peninsular Malaysia,” he said.

Loke said the MRL had, in August, signed an MoU with the Kuantan Port and Northport Bhd to develop a land bridge connecting Kuantan Port to Port Klang.

The ECRL services, he said, could be expanded by signing MoUs with strategic partners in the industry, thus enabling the project to focus on completing the rail connection right up to the wharf at the Kemaman Port, Kuantan Port and Port Klang.

“With the presence of a direct connection between the South China Sea and the Straits of Malacca through the ECRL line, the government hopes that this national infrastructure service will benefit the cargo and passenger transportation segment, with an estimated 70% of its income coming from the cargo sector and the rest from the passenger services sector,” he said.