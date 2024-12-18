PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia is set to make history as the first country in Southeast Asia to implement an LTE-Railway (LTE-R) communications network using 4G along the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL).

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said with the network, it can increase the level of communication and faster signals compared to previous technology.

In addition, he said, the construction of the ECRL project worth RM50.27 billion also involves the procurement of Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) trains for passengers and Electric Locomotives (E-Loco) for cargo.

“... the design of the six-car EMU train with a capacity to carry 430 passengers at a time will be used for the operation of ECRL in future.

“The EMU train, manufactured by the China Railway Rolling Stock Corp (CRRC) Dalian company, is also equipped with various facilities for the comfort of passengers,” he said when launching the EMU train design and ECRL logo here today.

Loke said the EMU train also has seats for passengers with disabilities (OKU) who use wheelchairs or passengers who require special assistance.

“I also understand that 11 sets of six-car EMU trains manufactured by CRRC Dalian have been allocated for the operation of the ECRL, with the first set expected to arrive in Malaysia by the end of 2025.

“This EMU train will travel at a maximum speed of 160 kilometres per hour (km/h) when it begins its commercial operation in January 2027 from Kota Bharu to the Gombak Integrated Terminal with a travel time of only four hours,” he said.

He also said that the ECRL project has allocated 12 sets of E-Loco from CRRC Dalian for cargo transportation purposes, where the first set will also arrive in Malaysia by the end of 2025.

“I am pleased to inform that CRRC Dalian has committed to having two sets of E-Loco installed at the ECRL train depot in Kuantan Port City, to encourage local involvement in the installation of E-Loco components which is part of the technology transfer initiative,” he said.

Loke said the ECRL network is in line with important government policies, including the use of rail.

“This is because such a mode of transport can not only reduce the movement of heavy vehicles on the road, but will also save costs, be environmentally friendly, and increase road safety,” he said.

The design of the EMU train for ECRL operations was introduced today with a combination of white and blue colors as well as batik motifs on the side.