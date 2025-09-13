Education DG says all school contributions must follow guidelines

PUTRAJAYA: The Ministry of Education has affirmed that all forms of contributions, including sponsorships for air conditioning units in schools, must comply with existing guidelines.

Director-General of Education Mohd Azam Ahmad stated that the Ministry is aware of a viral social media post involving an influencer concerning a proposed air conditioning sponsorship for a school in Putrajaya.

He explained that MOE has long collaborated with various parties including corporate companies, foundations, and private individuals to maintain educational institutions.

Such contributions must be carried out under existing guidelines to ensure an orderly donation process and school safety.

The ministry takes full responsibility for ensuring that schools remain safe and conducive environments for all students and staff.

He emphasised that it is the responsibility of the school’s administration to continually ensure the environment remains conducive for learning.

Regarding the situation at the school in question, the matter is being handled by the Federal Territory of Putrajaya Education Department.

MOE has already allocated provisions for the maintenance and improvement of educational facilities under the department.

The ministry consistently strives to ensure the best possible infrastructure and facilities are provided for the benefit of students, teachers and the entire educational community. – Bernama