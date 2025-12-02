Education Minister offers support to child abuse victim in Perlis

ARAU: In a compassionate response to a recent child abuse incident in Jejawi, Perlis, Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has extended support to the affected five-year-old girl.

Through her special officer, Abu Seman Mat Karim, the minister provided contributions including Rahmah food baskets, school supplies, and monetary aid to the child, who was accompanied by her grandmother, Azlina Alias, 49, and her 28-year-old father.

The handover ceremony, held at the family’s rented room in Jejawi, was also attended by Perlis Education director Rose Aza Che Arifin and Social Welfare Department director Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa.

In addition, representatives from the Perlis Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) were present to offer financial assistance to the little girl.

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Azlina, the child’s paternal grandmother, expressed gratitude for the support given to her granddaughter.

“For now, I will take care of the two siblings (the girl and her younger sister) in Jerlun, Kedah, where they often visit, “ she said, adding that her granddaughter appears to be coping, mentioning only that she feels pain and inquiring about her mother’s absence.

Azlina reassured her by saying that her mother is at work, which the child accepted.

The incident, which occurred on Feb 9, involved a 37-year-old canteen worker allegedly striking her daughter’s head, causing the child to fall and sustain a wound on her right eyebrow that required stitches.

The mother was arrested at her rented room in Jejawi on Feb 10, following the circulation of a 47-second video depicting the assault.

She has been remanded for six days to assist in the investigation under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001.