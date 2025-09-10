Education minister reports slander linking her to school principal

KUALA LUMPUR: Minister of Education Fadhlina Sidek has lodged a report with the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) following defamation, associating her with the principal of Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Agama (SMKA) Tun Datu Mustapha.

In a Facebook post today, Fadhlina said that several individuals tried to link her to the school’s principal.

“Lately, there have been many wild and malicious lies engineered and spread to incite hatred. Just parrying and denying it has not served as a lesson.

“Especially since the slander involves my late mother who is no longer in this world to defend herself. The maliciously natured slander that has been spread has had implications to society,“ she said.

It was previously reported that the principal, as well as the Senior Assistant of Student Affairs and all the school’s wardens, were temporarily placed at the Sabah State Education Department (JPN) until the police investigation into the case of the late Zara Qairina Mahathir is completed.

In the post, Fadhlina also shared a netizen’s comment claiming that she has a familial relationship with the principal.

She said legal action would also be taken on the matter and hoped it would serve as a lesson to all parties to not make any speculation.

“Respect the family of the late Zara Qairina and give space for the legal process that is underway. If justice is what we seek, then it must be upheld with truth as its axis. Indeed, justice is very close to piety,“ she said. – Bernama