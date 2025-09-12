FIFA approves Athletic Bilbao’s transfer for Aymeric Laporte after appeal

ATHLETIC BILBAO will complete the signing of Aymeric Laporte after FIFA reversed its earlier decision and approved the transfer on Thursday.

The Basque club attempted to bring the Spanish defender from Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr before the transfer deadline on September 1.

FIFA initially rejected a request from the Spanish football federation to make an exception for Laporte’s move last week.

Athletic confirmed that the RFEF’s appeal to overturn that decision has now been granted by world football’s governing body.

Spanish media reported that Al-Nassr failed to complete the transfer details in FIFA’s online Transfer Matching System.

Athletic Club announced that FIFA has authorised the RFEF to obtain the International Transfer Certificate from the Saudi Arabian football federation.

The 31-year-old defender can be registered with Athletic Club once the ITC is officially issued.

Laporte previously left Athletic for Manchester City in 2018 before joining Al-Nassr in 2023. – AFP