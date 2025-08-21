Education Minister welcomes proposals to combat bullying in schools

KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has welcomed suggestions from all parties to enhance safety measures against bullying in educational institutions.

She expressed willingness to examine proposals covering psychosocial support, teacher training, parent education, institutional monitoring, and anti-bullying strategies.

“Efforts to tackle bullying and ensure a safe ecosystem at educational institutions are our shared responsibility,“ she stated.

The Ministry of Education is implementing several key initiatives including safety audits, CCTV installation, and safety reformation committees.

Fadhlina made these remarks on Facebook after receiving a memorandum from student and advocacy groups regarding safety improvements.

The ministry has approved a 3 million ringgit allocation for CCTV installation in selected boarding schools starting immediately.

This initiative will expand progressively to all boarding schools nationwide as part of ongoing safety enhancement efforts.

The measures aim to strengthen monitoring, prevent incidents, and create a secure learning environment for all students. – Bernama