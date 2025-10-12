Education ministry provides emotional support in student sexual assault case

MELAKA: The Ministry of Education will provide emotional support to the Form Three female student believed to be the victim of a sexual assault incident at a school here last week.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek confirmed the girl is currently receiving treatment at a hospital with emotional support from medical staff.

She stated all necessary actions have been taken by relevant departments to ensure the student’s protection and well-being.

Fadhlina spoke to reporters after meeting with Melaka Education Department leadership and state police officials.

The ministry is also addressing discipline matters and providing emotional support to teachers and students at the affected school.

Counsellors will be assigned to provide full support to both school staff and students.

Special attention is being given to teachers handling Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia subjects and students preparing for SPM examinations.

The ministry’s immediate priority is ensuring affected students and teachers can focus on SPM preparations without emotional disturbance from the incident.

Fadhlina confirmed the case has been handed over to police for further legal action.

All four male students involved will still be allowed to sit for the SPM examination beginning November 3.

The ministry will ensure these students do not fall behind in their studies despite the ongoing investigation.

Melaka police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar previously confirmed four Form Five students were remanded for six days until October 16.

The alleged sexual assault occurred around 2.50 pm on October 2 in a classroom.

Two suspects reportedly recorded the act using a mobile phone during the incident.

The case came to light after the victim’s mother was informed by a teacher about the video circulation.

The mother subsequently lodged a police report regarding the incident. – Bernama