KUCHING: Education must not be restricted, and the community should be equipped with the latest knowledge to contribute to the development of human civilisation, said Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said that, in this regard, Sarawak placed strong emphasis on fields of knowledge geared towards solving future global challenges, especially in technology and economics.

“That’s why we in Sarawak have a dual language programme (DLP)...some say Sarawak always emphasises English, but we view it from both a language and knowledge perspective.

“With today’s sophisticated technology, including artificial intelligence (AI) and new technologies, we must equip ourselves accordingly,” he said in his speech at the Malam Berambeh Segulai Sejalai event here tonight.

He said that other initiatives included free higher education, which would be introduced starting in 2026, focusing on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) disciplines.

The event was held in conjunction with the 54th National Teachers’ Day 2025 celebration, scheduled for tomorrow, with Sarawak as the host.

Also present were Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek, Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, Deputy Education Minister Wong Lah Woh and Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan.