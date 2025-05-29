Eight baby monocled cobras found in kitchen of family home

KUALA TERENGGANU: A man and his pregnant wife encountered terrifying moments in Kampung Banggol Katong, here after discovering eight baby monocled cobras in their kitchen on Tuesday and yesterday.

Muhammad Aslam Husseini Mohd Taufik, 29, said he was having a drink in the kitchen on Tuesday when he noticed the venomous reptile just inches away from his feet.

“At first, I thought it was just an ordinary non-venomous baby snake, so I killed it and disposed the carcass myself. I didn’t suspect anything because it was a small and didn’t raise its head,” he said when met at his home today.

However, Muhammad Aslam who owns a local coffee product company said he was once again startled yesterday evening when he spotted five more baby snakes of the same species behind the kitchen door while preparing to cook.

“I immediately contacted the Malaysian Civil Defence Force (APM) as one of the baby cobras had already raised its head,” he said.

“After APM completed the operation and left, about three hours later, I found two more baby snakes of the same species in between the kitchen items and called APM again,” he added.

He said the incident prompted him to ask his father-in-law to take his wife, Shafiqah Areesa Ramlan, 28, who is six months pregnant back to his house out of concern for her safety.

He said the discovery of the baby cobras was the first time such an incident had occurred since they moved into the rented house two years ago.

Meanwhile, Kuala Nerus APM operations officer Lieutenant (PA) Nor Dahlia Razelan said they received the first call at 5.15 pm yesterday and the second call at 8.20 pm the same night.

She said one officer and three personnel were dispatched to the scene, and it took about 15 to 20 minutes to capture the baby snakes in both operations.

“Although the baby cobras were still small, they are extremely dangerous and can be fatal, especially considering that the caller’s wife is heavily pregnant,” she said, adding that the baby monocled cobras would be handed over to the Wildlife and National Parks Department (Perhilitan) for further action.