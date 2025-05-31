PETALING JAYA: A six-year-old girl was allegedly injured by her teacher using a pen at a kindergarten in Rawang recently.

The incident came to light after the student’s father noticed an injury on his daughter’s head at home on May 26, Sinar Harian reported.

According to Gombak district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Noor Ariffin Mohamad Nasir, preliminary investigations revealed that the girl claimed she sustained the injury after being struck with a pen by her teacher at the kindergarten.

He said the girl’s father lodged a police report at 11.13pm last Thursday and subsequently took her to Selayang Hospital for further examination.

“Investigations revealed that the victim sustained soft tissue injuries to the head,” he said in a statement on Friday.

Following the report, a team of officers from the Gombak district police headquarters arrested a 30-year-old local woman suspected of being involved in the incident.

“Also seized were a container of pens and a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording device from the kindergarten premise to assist in the investigation.

The suspect will be brought to the Selayang magistrate’s court on Saturday (today) for a remand application,“ he said.