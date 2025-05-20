ISKANDAR PUTERI: Eight of the 11 High Priority Flood Mitigation (TBBT) projects in the state are in the implementation phase involving six districts, namely Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Batu Pahat, Muar, Tangkak and Johor Bahru.

Johor State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee chairman Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh said the remaining three TBBT projects are currently in the pre-implementation stage, with design negotiations and technical studies underway.

“Among the TBBT projects that are currently underway is the Sungai Muar Flood Mitigation Plan (RTB) Phase 3, Package 1 in Segamat, by upgrading the Muar River between the confluence of Sungai Jementah to Sungai Labis worth RM461 million,“ he said at the Johor State Legislative Assembly sitting in Kota Iskandar here today.

He was replying to Datuk Jefridin Atan (BN-Kukup), Anuar Abd Manap (BN-Pemanis) and Marina Ibrahim (PH-Skudai) on the latest status of TBBT projects, the approved flood mitigation plan and the progress of flood hotspot solutions in Johor.

He said other TBBT projects currently being implemented are RTB Sungai Muar Phase 3, Package 2 in Segamat to increase the capacity of Sungai Labis, Sungai Jementah and its branches worth RM70.95 million and RTB Bandar Batu Pahat worth RM187.17 million.

“Meanwhile, the two TBBT projects in Kota Tinggi are RTB Sungai Johor Phase 1, Package 1 in Kota Tinggi which includes the construction of a flood reservoir and upgrading works of Sungai Johor worth RM376 million and RTB Sungai Johor Phase 1, Package 2 to improve Sungai Johor and its branches worth RM74.2 million,” he said.

The Bukit Pasir assemblyman also said that the TBBT project in progress also involves a project to strengthen the Semberong flood mitigation dam structure in Batu Pahat at a cost of RM33 million and is expected to be completed in July 2028.

He added that for the Tangkak district, the project is to complete work on the Sungai Kesang Basin RTB project worth RM24.8 million, which began in August 2023 and is expected to be completed in August next year, while the TBBT project that is also expected to be completed next year is the Sungai Pemandi RTB in Kota Tinggi, which involves a cost of RM29.73 million.

“Meanwhile, for the three projects in the pre-implementation stage, the Sungai Muar Phase II RTB project in Muar/Tangkak, worth RM331 million, is expected to begin design negotiations in June 2025, and the Sungai Batu Pahat (Seri Medan) RTB, worth RM56.7 million, is expected to begin in July 2025.

“Also in pre-implementation is the development study for the Sungai Skudai Basin in Johor Bahru, worth RM9 million, with a 12-month technical design process expected to begin in October 2026.

According to Mohamad Fazli, the state government is also taking proactive steps by approving nine flood mitigation plan projects involving Tangkak, Pontian, Kulai, Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Batu Pahat, Mersing and Johor Bahru districts worth RM15.53 million.

In addition, he said, the state government is also planning to apply for allocations to implement flood prevention works.

According to him, the application to the federal government, through the 13 Malaysia Plan (13MP) is worth RM 2.23 billion and the application through the state government is worth RM60.38 million.

“As for the flood hotspot project, there are seven projects in implementation, especially in the Johor Bahru city area, worth RM142.7 million.

“In conclusion, as a comprehensive solution to address flooding in high-risk areas, the federal government through the 5th Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan has approved the implementation of the Sungai Skudai Integrated River Basin Development Project (PLSB) at a cost of RM99 million,” he said.

He said this covers all risky areas in the Sungai Skudai basin, including Kg Poh Chi Lin, Kg Sepakat Baru, Kg Laut and Kg Syahbandar.

“Currently, the project is at the consultant appointment stage and physical works are expected to begin in 2027,” he said.